Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a good night for the Red Sox offense, something Boston has struggled with in its last few games.

But that wasn’t the case as the Sox cruised to a 5-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing skid.

Both Michael Chavis and Alex Verdugo homered, while Xander Bogaerts added two hits on the night.

Boston now shifts its focus to the Toronto Blue Jays, who make their way to Fenway Park on Friday for a three-game set. And manager Ron Roenicke is hoping his offense will “bust out.”

“I keep talking about the offense,” he told reporters during his Zoom postgame press conference. “I think everybody will start hitting like they can, and I still believe that. So hopefully we bust out and have a really good series offensively.”

There’s no doubt this offense has the power, now it’s just a matter of finding that power and string together quality wins.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images