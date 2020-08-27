Ron Roenicke Offers Emotional Response After Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Postponed

The sports world came to a slow stop over the last two nights, beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their NBA playoff game Wednesday in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting.

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, after having played Wednesday, decided not to play their game in Buffalo on Thursday.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke offered a heartfelt response on why Boston decided that was the route they wanted to take, and the state of the country in general.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.