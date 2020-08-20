Ron Roenicke, Red Sox Express Win Vs. Phillies Was ‘Much Needed’

There certainly must have been a sigh of relief as the Boston Red Sox stepped back into the dugout after snapping a nine-game losing skid with a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston had struggled mightily as of late, being swept in consecutive four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. So, following Wednesday’s verdict, both players and manager Ron Roenicke admitted it was just good to get back in the win column.

“Yeah, without a doubt. We, it’s no secret, we’ve been scuffling as of late,” relief pitcher Matt Barnes told reporters in a postgame video conference. “… I think two of the big things, one not only were we (bullpen) able to put up zeros after we had scored some runs and get that shutdown inning, but the offense kept tacking on runs as we went deeper into the game, allowing the bullpen a little bit more breathing room.

“I think from top to bottom this was a good team win and one that was much needed,” Barnes said.

Roenicke agreed.