Ron Roenicke is going right-hand heavy with his batting order against the Tampa Bay Rays.

And as a result, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi will sit out in the final game of the series Wednesday night.

The Boston Red Sox manager noted in his pregame conference on Zoom that he didn’t anticipate sitting both of the left-handers on the same day, but the two outfielders certainly are experiencing slumps.

And in the case of Benintendi, who is 2-for-29 at the plate, he’s especially had some frustrating at-bats despite being walked nine times.

“He’s a guy that wants to work and wants to get it right and he’s a perfectionist, so when he doesn’t like something he’s working extra, which he’s been doing over the last week with (pitching coaches) Pete (Fatse) and Tim (Hyers) and they like what he’s been doing, they like the progress.” Roenicke said.

Roenicke also said he is seeing Benintendi work some things out.

“They think he’s close, I think he’s close,” he added. “I think he’s been taking good swings. I think he’s seeing the ball better. He does continue to walk and get on base for us and if he does that and then starts hitting he’s going to be a really important part leading off that team.”

You can’t understate that, as Boston needs the run support this year.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images