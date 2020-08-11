Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The round-robin tournament is over, and so begins, as Tuukka Rask puts it, the “real” hockey.

The Boston Bruins laid an egg in the round-robin stage, losing all three games. In turn, the B’s enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and Tuesday marks Game 1 of their first-round series against the sixth-seeded Carolina Hurricanes.

In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen discuss what went wrong in the round-robin and what their takeaways were from those three games. They also do a full preview of the upcoming series against Carolina.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/5ffed635.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images