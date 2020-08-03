The Saints claimed the NFC South crown in each of the last three seasons, but New Orleans will be hard-pressed to extend that streak in the upcoming NFL campaign.

While the Atlanta Falcons aren’t poised to be slouches in 2020, the Saints’ toughest obstacle in the division this season likely will be the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay, of course, replaced Jameis Winston with Tom Brady, who will have arguably the most talented collection of pass-catchers in the league at his disposal.

New Orleans star defensive end Cameron Jordan, however, is awfully confident in his team’s chances of winning the NFC South yet again.

“They’ve got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we’ve got a head-to-head two times a year,” Jordan recently said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” as transcribed by NFL.com. “We’ve got our work cut out for us and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in (Chris) Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that’s fighting for second place.”

We have a feeling Jordan’s remarks will stay in the back of the mind of Brady, whose first game with the Bucs will be at Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Saints.

