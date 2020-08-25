Salzburg Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Preseason Game

Rhian Brewster netted a late double, as Liverpool came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Red Bull Salzburg Tuesday in Austria in their second preseason exhibition game of the summer.

The hosts took the lead inside three minutes when Fabinho conceded possession just outside his own area, allowing Patson Daka to stride through and finish beyond Alisson Becker.

Salzburg’s No. 20 netted a second goal moments later, sweeping in from close range despite the best endeavors of the Reds’ goalkeeper at the Red Bull Arena.

However, Brewster — on as a substitute just after the hour mark — reduced the deficit when he thumped in from James Milner’s lay-off in the 71st minute before equalizing soon after with a measured finish from outside the area to complete a comeback and secure a draw.

