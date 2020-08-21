Sevilla Vs. Inter Live Stream: Watch Europa League Final Online

Either Inter or Sevilla will return to the winner’s circle.

Sevilla and Inter will face off Friday in Cologne, Germany, in the 2020 UEFA Europa League Final. The matchup pits a Sevilla team that finished fourth place in Spain’s La Liga against an Inter side that finished second in Italy’s Serie A.

Sevilla specializes in the Europa League, having won it in 2006, 2007 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Inter is trying to win European soccer’s secondary men’s club competition for the first time since 1998.

Here’s how to watch Sevilla versus Inter:

When: Friday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network; TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access