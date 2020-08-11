Either Shakhtar Donetsk or FC Basel will represent proverbial “outsiders” in the last four of a major continental competition.
Shakhtar and Basel will meet Tuesday in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The matchup pits Donetsk, the champion of the Ukrainian Premier League against a Basel side that finished third in the Swiss Super League. Inter Milan will take on the Shakhtar-Basel winner on Monday.
This is Basel’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2014. Shakhtar last appeared in the final-eight stage in 2016.
Here’s when and how to watch Shakhtar versus Basel:
When: Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network; TUDN USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
