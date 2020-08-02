Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday at in the Granite State, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Aric Almirola will start at the pole alongside Denny Hamlin.

The rules for our “Foxwoods 301 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images