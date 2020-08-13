Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday in Floriday, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the GoBowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Kevin Harvick will start at the pole alongside Denny Hamlin with Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

The rules for our “GoBowling 235 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

