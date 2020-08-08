Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Saturday in the Wolverine State, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The event will be the first of two weekend Cup Series races at the track.

The rules for our “FireKeepers Casino 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 4 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images