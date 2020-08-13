Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There still is a chance for the San Antonio Spurs to secure a spot in the Western Conference’s play-in tournament for the NBA Playoffs.

Not only will the Spurs have to get through the Utah Jazz on Thursday, but two of three other teams in the hunt (the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers) must drop their final seeding game for San Antonio to fit into the eighth or ninth seed.

San Antonio is 32-38 on the season, while the sixth-seeded Jazz sit at 43-28. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT