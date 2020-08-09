The Spurs and Pelicans both have work to do if they want to make the NBA playoffs.
San Antonio and New Orleans sit two games and 2 1/2 games, respectively, behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The two teams will square off Sunday afternoon inside the Walt Disney World NBA bubble.
Who will come out on top? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Spurs vs. Pelicans online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN
More NBA: Why Dr. Anthony Fauci Considers Celtics’ Bob Cousy His ‘Total Hero’
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images