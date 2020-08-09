Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Spurs and Pelicans both have work to do if they want to make the NBA playoffs.

San Antonio and New Orleans sit two games and 2 1/2 games, respectively, behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The two teams will square off Sunday afternoon inside the Walt Disney World NBA bubble.

Who will come out on top? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Spurs vs. Pelicans online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images