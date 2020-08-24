Stars Vs. Avalanche Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Stars own a 1-0 lead over the Avalanche in their second-round series, but Colorado can even things up Monday night.

Dallas pulled out a 5-3 victory in Game 1 thanks partly to a three-goal first period. Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist in the contest.

Avs netminder Philipp Grubauer exited Saturday’s game in the second period with an apparent injury and has been ruled out for Game 2. Pavel Francouz will replace him between the pipes

