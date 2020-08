The Stars have a chance to send the Flames home with a win in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Dallas eked out a 2-1 win over Calgary in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. And now it will have a chance to move on to the second round.

Here’s how to watch Stars-Flames online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network