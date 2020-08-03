The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will begin their round-robin games Monday night.
The two teams will meet in Edmonton to determine seeding in the Western Conference. And even though both teams will advance once the tournament concludes, they made it clear they will approach these games with a playoff mindset.
Robin Lehner will be between the pipes for Vegas, opposite of Ben Bishop.
Here’s how to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights online:
When: Monday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images