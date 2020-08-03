Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will begin their round-robin games Monday night.

The two teams will meet in Edmonton to determine seeding in the Western Conference. And even though both teams will advance once the tournament concludes, they made it clear they will approach these games with a playoff mindset.

Robin Lehner will be between the pipes for Vegas, opposite of Ben Bishop.

Here’s how to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights online:

When: Monday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images