Stephon Gilmore Returns, Julian Edelman Absent On Day 8 Of Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their best player back on the practice field Tuesday morning.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice on Day 8 of training camp after missing the previous five sessions, reportedly to attend to a personal matter.

Nine players were not spotted at the start of practice, including top wide receiver Julian Edelman. It was Edelman’s second absence of camp.

Also absent Tuesday: wide receivers Devin Ross, Jeff Thomas and Will Hastings; safety Adrian Phillips; running backs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller; offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and defensive tackle Beau Allen.

Ross and Edelman both participated in Monday’s practice.