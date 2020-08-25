Stephon Gilmore’s Return To Practice Fired Up His Patriots Teammates

FOXBORO, Mass. — Members of the New England Patriots’ defense were thrilled to see No. 24 back on the practice field Tuesday.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a full participant on Day 8 of Patriots training camp after missing the previous four practices for personal reasons.
“Steph is a guy that we all look up to,” safety Terrence Brooks said after practice. “I know, speaking for me, I like to have Steph out there because I can learn from him. Just the way he covers, the way he goes about practice, the way he carries himself. It’s always good to get your brother back in the build.
“We definitely missed him. It felt good to have him out there. You don’t need to worry about as many receivers when he’s out there.”
Second-year edge rusher Chase Winovich also had high praise for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
“I love playing with Steph,” Winovich said. “He’s just a beast. I think I’m his No. 1 brand promoter on Instagram, because every picture that he’s in, I’m always commenting (with) the lock emoji. There’s no key because the key was thrown away. I’m just kidding, but yeah, I love Steph, he’s a great teammate and it’s great having him on the field.”
The exact reason for Gilmore’s absence remains unclear, but multiple reports indicated the All-Pro cover man was attending to a personal matter. Gilmore then had to complete another round of COVID-19 testing before he was cleared to rejoin the team.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick briefly addressed Gilmore’s status Monday in an interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” saying: “He’s excused.”
Gilmore headlines the Patriots’ deepest position group, with Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Justin Bethel all returning from last year’s squad. Undrafted rookie corner Myles Bryant and trade acquisition Michael Jackson also have shown potential in training camp.