Stephon Gilmore’s Return To Practice Fired Up His Patriots Teammates

FOXBORO, Mass. — Members of the New England Patriots’ defense were thrilled to see No. 24 back on the practice field Tuesday.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a full participant on Day 8 of Patriots training camp after missing the previous four practices for personal reasons.

“Steph is a guy that we all look up to,” safety Terrence Brooks said after practice. “I know, speaking for me, I like to have Steph out there because I can learn from him. Just the way he covers, the way he goes about practice, the way he carries himself. It’s always good to get your brother back in the build.

“We definitely missed him. It felt good to have him out there. You don’t need to worry about as many receivers when he’s out there.”

Second-year edge rusher Chase Winovich also had high praise for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.