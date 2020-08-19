Take Look Back At Brad Marchand’s Game 4 Go-Ahead Strike Vs. Hurricanes

Brad Marchand has been impressive lately.

The Boston Bruins left-winger has been the heart and soul of Boston’s offensive strike against the Carolina Hurricanes in their Stanley Cup Playoff first round series.

Through the first four games Marchand has been uber effective. Marchand has recorded three goals and four assists so far this series, with none bigger than his go-ahead strike in Game 4.

Check out his biggest moment of the series above in Wednesday night’s “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” presented by Berkshire Bank.