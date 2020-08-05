Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Francona continues to find himself sidelined as he battles an ongoing medical issue.

The Cleveland Indians manager will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night thanks to a gastrointestinal problem he’s been coping with for months, according to team president Chris Antonett, via ESPN. First base coach Sandy Aloma will step in as interim manager once again.

Francona was scheduled to meet with doctors at the Cleveland Clinic on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. And while he didn’t detail Francona’s illness, Antonetti said the 61-year-old “is in the process of feeling better” and hopes to see him back on the field “in the not-too-distant future,” per ESPN.

“Mostly right now it’s getting Tito to a point where he’s just more comfortable, where he will resume the duties that he has as manager,” Antonetti said.

The Francona-less Indians take on the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images