Thunder Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2

No Russell Westbrook, no problem.

The Houston Rockets managed to win Game 1 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series with the Oklahoma City Thunder despite being without the superstar point guard. James Harden led all scorers with 37 points in Houston’s 123-108 win.

Westbrook’s quad strain will keep him out again in Game 2, but as we saw Tuesday, his absence might not be too much of an advantage for the Thunder.

Here’s how to watch Thunder vs. Rockets Game 2 online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN