If you’re a Patriots fan who still can’t stand of the site of seeing Tom Brady play for a team other than New England, you might want to unfollow him on Instagram.

Brady on Saturday continued his recent trend of share sights and sounds from his first training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, it’s difficult to blame him, as the 43-year-old quarterback understandably is excited about a new season with a new team.

Brady’s latest Instagram offering includes some sweet tunes and some clips of him connecting with Rob Gronkowski and other Bucs receivers during practice.

Take a look:

Honestly, we can’t wait to see how this looks during the regular season. The idea of Brady suiting up for a loaded Buccaneers team is as weird as it is totally fascinating.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images