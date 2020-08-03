Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Family life always has been extremely important to Tom Brady.

So, it should come as no surprise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback celebrated his own 43rd birthday Monday by showing love for his sister, Julie, on Instagram.

Brady, who also has two other sisters (Maureen and Nancy), dug into the archives and posted a throwback photo, along with the caption: “I want to wish a happy birthday to my sister, Julie!! You’ve always had a smile on your face, which has always kept one on mine. I feel so lucky to have you as my big sis!! ❤️

The two share a birthday on Aug. 3, with Julie being three years older.

Brady, who’s entering his first season with the Bucs after 20 years with the New England Patriots, has achieved tremendous fame and fortune since entering the NFL, but it’s clear he still keeps things in perspective when it comes to those closest to him.

Brady also took to Twitter on Monday to reveal how he plans to “treat” himself upon turning 43.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images