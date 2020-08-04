Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s NFL career has seen its fair share of lettuce.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback currently is rocking a straightforward, generic man’s haircut. However, throughout his years with the New England Patriots, Brady rocked a variety of interesting hairdos. He even briefly experimented with a style we like to call “The Great Recession” before experiencing an apparent great restoration.

Anyway, Brady on Monday celebrated his 43rd birthday by sharing a weird graphic showing some of his different hairdos. He even revealed his “favorite” haircut.

Take a look:

Of all the haircuts throughout the years, my favorite one…is the next one! Thank you all for the bday wishes!! pic.twitter.com/bgmmkLVEvm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Nothing beats “The Caveman” — nothing.

Speaking of quarterbacks with wild hair, Brady’s potential replacement in New England, Cam Newton, is doing all he can to hit the ground running in his first training camp with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images