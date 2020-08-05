Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning met, there was plenty of bad blood.

Nearly five months removed from their last head-to-head matchup, it appears there’s still no love lost between the Atlantic Division rivals.

With just under three minutes to play in the first period of the sides’ round-robin game Wednesday, Bolts winger Blake Coleman laid a big, open-ice hit on Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo. Torey Krug saw the hit while carrying the puck, so he fired the puck away and immediately engaged with Coleman. The two squared up and scrapped briefly before Coleman wrestled Krug to the Scotiabank Arena ice.

You can watch the fight here, and the hit that started it here,

The B’s defenseman isn’t the biggest fighter, but it was a commendable, spirited effort to defend his teammate.

