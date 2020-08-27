Torey Krug, Tyler Johnson Drop Gloves After Lightning’s Fifth Goal In Game 3

Frustration boiled over for the Bruins on Wednesday night.

Boston and Tampa Bay dropped the puck for Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. And it didn’t take long for the Lightning to blow the game open.

Once Brayden Point scored on the breakaway to make it 5-1 in the second period, Torey Krug had enough and dropped the gloves with Tyler Johnson.

The two exchanged blows with Krug’s helmet coming off. He took down Johnson, whose bucket also came off as the two fell to the ice.

You can watch the kerfuffle here, courtesy of Boston Sports’ Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Johnson’s head hit the ice pretty hard and he went down the tunnel and did not return to the bench for the remainder of the period.

Boston went into the third down 5-1.