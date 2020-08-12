Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damian Lillard did much of the heavy lifting for the Trail Blazers in Portland’s 134-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

The point guard pulled up for an absurd 33-foot jumper from well beyond the arc late in the fourth quarter, tying the game up late and securing a 61-point individual performance.

IT. IS. DAME. TIME. ⌚️ 61 PTS for Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/5kMoBoXnoa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 12, 2020

Lillard hit nine 3-pointers (!) throughout the contest. He now joins NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as one of the only two players to record a trio of 60-point performances in one season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Damian Lillard is now up to 61 pts tonight in the Blazers-Mavs game. It is his 3rd 60+ pt game this season. The only other player in NBA history with at least 3 60-pt games in a season is Wilt Chamberlain (15 in 1961-62, 9 in 1962-63). pic.twitter.com/LsAegwCi25 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 12, 2020

Damian Lillard is the only player with multiple games of 60 Pts, 5 Reb and 5 Ast in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/JALLCY3kcY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2020

Put some respect on this man’s name.

