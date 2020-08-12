Damian Lillard did much of the heavy lifting for the Trail Blazers in Portland’s 134-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
The point guard pulled up for an absurd 33-foot jumper from well beyond the arc late in the fourth quarter, tying the game up late and securing a 61-point individual performance.
Lillard hit nine 3-pointers (!) throughout the contest. He now joins NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as one of the only two players to record a trio of 60-point performances in one season, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Put some respect on this man’s name.
