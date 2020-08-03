Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A lot of news came out of Monday’s Bruins practice — both good and bad.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask returned to the ice after being deemed “unfit to play” in Sunday’s round-robin opener — which the Bruins lost — against the Philadelphia Flyers. Patrice Bergeron, on the other hand, was absent from the session inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.

Additionally, wingers Ondrej Kase Nick Ritchie both returned to practice, flanking David Krejci on the second line, while Jake DeBrusk moved down to the third line. Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka, who started on the second line in Sunday’s game, shared first-line center duties during practice.

Here are lines from Monday’s practice:

#NHLBruins practice lines: Marchand–Frederic/Studnicka–Pastrnak

Ritchie–Krejci–Kase/Kuhlman

Bjork–Coyle–DeBrusk/Senyshyn

Nordstrom–Kuraly/Lindholm–Wagner Chara–McAvoy

Krug–Carlo

Grzelcyk–Lauzon

Moore–Clifton

Zboril–Vaakanainen Rask

Halak

Lagace

Vladar Absent: Bergeron pic.twitter.com/HRvXntGjaS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 3, 2020

Bergeron’s reason for missing practice currently is unknown. We’ll update you when more information is made available.

Boston’s next scheduled game is a round-robin clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images