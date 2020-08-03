A lot of news came out of Monday’s Bruins practice — both good and bad.
Boston goalie Tuukka Rask returned to the ice after being deemed “unfit to play” in Sunday’s round-robin opener — which the Bruins lost — against the Philadelphia Flyers. Patrice Bergeron, on the other hand, was absent from the session inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.
Additionally, wingers Ondrej Kase Nick Ritchie both returned to practice, flanking David Krejci on the second line, while Jake DeBrusk moved down to the third line. Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka, who started on the second line in Sunday’s game, shared first-line center duties during practice.
Here are lines from Monday’s practice:
#NHLBruins practice lines:
Marchand–Frederic/Studnicka–Pastrnak
Ritchie–Krejci–Kase/Kuhlman
Bjork–Coyle–DeBrusk/Senyshyn
Nordstrom–Kuraly/Lindholm–Wagner
Chara–McAvoy
Krug–Carlo
Grzelcyk–Lauzon
Moore–Clifton
Zboril–Vaakanainen
Rask
Halak
Lagace
Vladar
Absent: Bergeron pic.twitter.com/HRvXntGjaS
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 3, 2020
Bergeron’s reason for missing practice currently is unknown. We’ll update you when more information is made available.
Boston’s next scheduled game is a round-robin clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
