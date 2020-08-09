The Patriots have landed themselves a new cornerback, though it didn’t come without a little friendly ribbing.

New England on Sunday announced it’d traded a 2022 draft pick to the Detriot Lions in exchange for second-year cornerback Michael Jackson. And no, we clearly aren’t talking about the late King of Pop.

But, of course, Twitter couldn’t help but point out the obvious. And boy, did they have a ball with it once the news broke.

Check it out:

This probably won’t the last of the Michael Jackson jokes you’ll hear this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images