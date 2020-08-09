Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots have landed themselves a new cornerback, though it didn’t come without a little friendly ribbing.

New England on Sunday announced it’d traded a 2022 draft pick to the Detriot Lions in exchange for second-year cornerback Michael Jackson. And no, we clearly aren’t talking about the late King of Pop.

But, of course, Twitter couldn’t help but point out the obvious. And boy, did they have a ball with it once the news broke.

Check it out:

Jackson when he left Detroit, after realizing he was going to an NFL football team. pic.twitter.com/QZzIPZhPkf — Fetty (@ChiefJustice106) August 9, 2020

Michael Jackson back to the Super Bowl confirmed pic.twitter.com/MyHsBIgKJy — Marathon Mamba 🏁🐍 (@Kontra402) August 9, 2020

Detroit told him to beat it — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) August 9, 2020

Pick 6 end zone celebrations finna be lit pic.twitter.com/WKTZImHMI4 — carolina panthers cause depression (@bbqsauce__) August 9, 2020

This probably won’t the last of the Michael Jackson jokes you’ll hear this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images