Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Rockets’ James Harden Pumping Hand Sanitizer

James Harden certainly was frustrated Monday night.

The Houston Rockets fell 117-114 to the Oklahoma City Thunder to even their first-round playoff series. Harden did just about everything he could with 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.

After the game, the Rockets shooting guard took his frustration out on a hand sanitizer dispenser in the tunnel and Twitter had a field day with it.

