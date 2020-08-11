Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having your own shoe is a big deal to players in the NBA, but not many reach a level of notoriety to land their own signature label.

But Steph Curry may soon be on that level, with reports from Yahoo! Sports of the Goldon State Warrior landing his own brand with Under Armour.

Along with these rumors, the team reportedly uploaded a video of the three-time NBA championship practicing at the Warriors training facility wearing the Curry8 Flow sneaker, yet to launch, before quickly taking the video down.

But screenshots and screen recordings are forever, giving the world a sneak peak at what the kick, new logo and all, will look like.

The Curry 8 is rumored to be the first sneaker released under Curry’s individual brand. Peep the new logo. 👌 pic.twitter.com/srHBcT0Gvy — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 10, 2020

And as it does with most shoe releases, the middle of the Venn diagram of sneaker and NBA Twitter had a lot to say about it. Some of them were just ruthless in their roasts of Under Armor, but here are our favorites reactions:

Sketchers + Steph = Stephers — MASKlinsky (@Myslinsky) August 10, 2020

Steph said pic.twitter.com/UvKZwiXHEV — Timeline Pod Stan Account (@this__league) August 11, 2020

Steph with UA pic.twitter.com/L9SHuuM8Jw — Juan Toscano-Anderson fan account 🌉 BLM (@JuanforMVP) August 10, 2020

My man got on the all birds 8s — Wyatt (@WestCoastWyatt) August 10, 2020

When you’re playing pick up but got a meeting in an hour. — CHRISTIAN BARRETO (@HELLOXNOBODY) August 11, 2020

an improvement to hospital shoes — maan 🇵🇭 (@clutchtatum) August 10, 2020

Some of these are too funny.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images