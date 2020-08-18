Twitter Reacts To Unfortunate Injury Update On Celtics’ Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward’s time with the Boston Celtics could practically be measured in injuries.

It started with the horrific leg injury in his first game with the organization. Most recently, though, was a Grade III right ankle sprain suffered in Monday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Monday’s setback was not the same ankle as that from 2017, it’s still unfortunate for a Celtics team that looks poised for a deep playoff run.

The organization on Tuesday revealed Hayward will miss approximately four weeks. Upon hearing the news, many expressed their disappointment on social media.

Here’s what a few had to say:

Just brutal for Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics.



Four weeks would be the start of the Eastern Conference Finals.



That means Boston is without Hayward for the rest of this series with Philadelphia and a potential second round series with Toronto as well. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 18, 2020

Hayward played really well to start the season, then fractured his hand vs Spurs on November 9. Ended up missing only a month and returned on December 9. Came back and was just as consistently good as he was before being the injury.



Just sucks for all Hayward has been through. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 18, 2020

Just tough, tough luck for Hayward and the Cs. When fully healthy in the bubble, their offense was awesome. Going to be tough for them to replace what he does. The main guys — Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart — will end up with even more on their plate. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 18, 2020

No team has a 4th best player as good as Hayward.



17.5ppg on a career-high 50%. He was having a huge comeback season. Big blow. https://t.co/UP9XnYZfYf — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) August 18, 2020

Man, Hayward was playing so well. What a bummer. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) August 18, 2020

I feel legitimately bad for Gordon Hayward. — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) August 18, 2020

Gordon Hayward was playing his best basketball as a Celtic. Finally looking like his old self from the Jazz days, pre ankle break, and has been so huge on offense as a facilitator. I am sick for him — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) August 18, 2020

I don't know who needs to hear this, but put down the Gordon Hayward voodoo doll — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) August 18, 2020

Head coach Brad Stevens and other Celtics expressed similar reactions. Stevens, however, sounded optimistic the team can come together to fill Hayward’s role.

Hayward was averaging his most minutes (33.5), points (17.5) and rebounds (6.7) since becoming a Celtic.

The Celtics currently possess a 1-0 series lead over the 76ers. The two squads return to action Wednesday for Game 2 of the seven-game series.

