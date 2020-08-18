Who is the greatest of all time: Michael Jordan or LeBron James?
Regardless of your opinion, the evergreen argument also has translated to the NBA legends’ respective versions of the film “Space Jam.”
Jordan’s, the original, has stood the test of time as a classic. Meanwhile, James’ sequel will be called “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” with a theatrical release scheduled for July 2021.
But with the premiere still almost a year away James’ media company, Uninterrupted, released a teaser of the uniforms.
And naturally, Twitter had its fair share of takes about the unis:
Are they really that bad? Or is this just Jumpman bias speaking?
