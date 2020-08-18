Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who is the greatest of all time: Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

Regardless of your opinion, the evergreen argument also has translated to the NBA legends’ respective versions of the film “Space Jam.”

Jordan’s, the original, has stood the test of time as a classic. Meanwhile, James’ sequel will be called “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” with a theatrical release scheduled for July 2021.

But with the premiere still almost a year away James’ media company, Uninterrupted, released a teaser of the uniforms.

And naturally, Twitter had its fair share of takes about the unis:

Rainbows seeing this pic.twitter.com/ArE71ExVmg — President Airbud (@Airbudburner) August 18, 2020

college frat guys realizing they have a new wardrobe choice pic.twitter.com/OiwfJEQ4QP — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) August 18, 2020

Are they really that bad? Or is this just Jumpman bias speaking?

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images