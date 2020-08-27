Two Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Picks Among New Training Camp Absences

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were missing two rookie linebackers at training camp practice Thursday morning.

Josh Uche, a 2020 second-round pick, and Caash Maluia, a 2020 sixth-round pick, were both newly absent from the full-pads session.

Safety Devin McCourty, running back Lamar Miller, rookie wide receiver Will Hastings and defensive tackle Beau Allen also were out.

Miller remains on the physically unable to perform list. Allen has yet to practice this summer. McCourty and Hastings also missed Wednesday’s practice.

The Patriots had referees on the practice field for the first time this offseason.