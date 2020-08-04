Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyler Seguin made a bold move Monday night, and he wasn’t alone.

The Stars forward joined Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves and goalie Robin Lehner in kneeling for the national anthem ahead of Dallas’ 5-3 victory over Las Vegas. Stars center Jason Dickinson also participated in the protest.

The four players took a knee during both the Canadian and United States national anthems in protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Check it out:

Ryan Reaves, Robin Lehner, Tyler Seguin, and Jason Dickinson all took a knee for the U.S. & Canadian national anthems ahead of the @DallasStars vs. @GoldenKnights game. pic.twitter.com/0fm8sOCpxB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 3, 2020

After the game, Seguin revealed the motivation behind his actions.

“I was giving it a lot of thought in the last 24 hours about what to do,” Seguin said, via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “I talked to Reaves during warmups. He sais he saw what I was doing in Dallas, and that him and (Robin) Lehner were going to kneel, and asked if I’d like to join them. So I told him I’d join them.

“Before the game, I went into the dressing room and told everyone what I was doing, told them there was absolutely no pressure to do anything. Dickinson grabbed me and said he’d like to be part of it, and support his beliefs and my beliefs.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images