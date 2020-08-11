2019 World Cup champion and Whitman-Hanson Regional High alumni Sam Mewis is headed to England.

Manchester City announced Monday it’s signed one of the United States women’s national team’s star midfielders. The club signed Mewis on a permanent deal from the North Carolina Courage, with whom she’s won three NWSL titles. And though the size or exact length of the deal hasn’t been disclosed, ESPN reported that Mewis will be playing with Manchester City for the “foreseeable future.”

Here’s what Mewis had to say about leaving the U.S. for the Women’s Super League abroad, via ESPN’s Kathleen McNamee:

“I know the Super League has just been growing so much and has such a great competition and has a lot of world-class players playing here so I thought it sounded like such a great opportunity to develop my game in a new way and get outside my comfort zone a little bit…

“I think it is such an individual decision to switch teams or change leagues and the opportunity is so great that I personally was like this is a chance for me to add some depth to my game and continue to evolve as a player.

“Just to be here in England where the culture of football is so incredible. I hope that as women’s soccer and the whole world continues to involve and grow that players get opportunities like this because I do think that playing anywhere that you can and just having these new experiences to add to your tool belt will make us better players.”

Best of luck to the Hanson native.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images