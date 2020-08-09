Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aaron Boone’s night ended early Saturday thanks to his hot temper.

The Yankees manager and hitting coach Marcus Thames were tossed from New York’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in just the fifth inning. Neither was pleased with umpires’ strike zone, vocalizing their concerns early in the frame.

But the umpires simply weren’t having it, promptly tossing the two from the game.

Check it out, via YES Network:

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been thrown out of Game 2. pic.twitter.com/AXXplgdrjH — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 8, 2020

Only time will tell if Boone or Thames will face any sort of consequence for his actions Saturday night.

