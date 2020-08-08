Alex Verdugo has given the Boston Red Sox the lead for the second time in as many games.

The Red Sox right fielder blasted a solo home run in the bottom half of the second inning to give Boston a 2-1 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The solo shot is Verdugo’s second home run in as many games, having given Boston an early lead in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Check it out:

Verdugo’s home run not only was the first to leave the yard for the Red Sox on Friday, but also the team’s first hit as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images