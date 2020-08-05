Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Verdugo gave the Boston Red Sox some early breathing room Wednesday.

The right fielder blasted a two-run homer into right field to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Michael Chavis touched the plate before Verdugo, having been on first base after his second hit of the night.

Check out Verdugo’s blast:

Page 1 of ____________ for Verdugo 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VG7qGjURLU — NESN (@NESN) August 5, 2020

The homer is Verdugo’s first of the season, and thus first in a Red Sox uniform.

We’re hoping to see many more of those in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images