Alex Verdugo did it all at Fenway Park on Friday.

The Red Sox right fielder already had hit a pair of home runs, including one in the bottom of the eighth inning to provide Boston some breathing room as the hosts extended their lead over the Toronto Blue Jays to 5-3.

But then Verdugo made arguably his best defensive play in a Red Sox uniform, robbing Toronto’s Travis Shaw on what would have been a ninth-inning homer to right field. The blast would have cut the Red Sox lead to just one run with three outs remaining, but instead helped Boston claim their second win in as many games, a 5-3 verdict over Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Jul 9, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, United States; Boston Red Sox center fielder Alex Verdugo (99) watches batting practice during summer practice at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports