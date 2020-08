Ladies and gentlemen, he’s done it again.

The Boston Bruins found themselves in a 3-2 hole late in the third period of Game 2 against the Lightning after Blake Coleman gave Tampa Bay its first lead of the game midway through the period.

But Brad Marchand came to the rescue, potting his second goal of the game with 3:58 on the clock to knot the game at three goals apiece.

Check it out:

You love to see it.

The goal helped the B’s force overtime.