The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets almost played three full games when you factor in overtime during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night.

It was a logistical nightmare, considering the second NHL game of the night in the Toronto bubble between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes had to be postponed until Wednesday morning. But not one without a ton of action and suspense.

But all things must come to an end, even this game.

And finally, it did, thanks to the second goal of the game by Brayden Point assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev.

The game-winner came with 10:27 left on the clock in the fifth overtime of a game that lasted more than six hours. You can check out the goal below.

A historic hockey game comes to an end.@BraydenPoint19 nails the game winner for the @TBLightning in the FIFTH OT. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QxV7T4HEMg — NHL (@NHL) August 12, 2020

With 88 shots on net, Tampa Bay broke a 79-year-old Bruins record for most shots ever in an NHL game, all of which were fired at Columbus netminder Joonas Korpisalo. As you could expect, the goalie made history himself, setting a new NHL record for most saves in a playoff game with an astonishing 85 stops.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead on the series with win.

It looks like we all missed playoff hockey so much that the NHL gods wanted to make up for lost time.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images