After the first and third lines produced the Bruins’ first two goals Wednesday morning, the second line delivered in the third period.

David Krejci gave Boston a 3-2 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes minutes into the final frame of Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena. Petr Mrazek failed to smother a shot in the slot from Ondrej Kase, and Krejci was there to put home the rebound, putting a deke on Carolina’s goalie before lighting the lamp.

KRECH FOR THE LEEEAD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3KJzCHTUee — NESN (@NESN) August 12, 2020

The tally marked the 37th playoff goal in Krejci’s NHL career.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images