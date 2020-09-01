Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Tie Game Vs. Lightning With Power Play Goal

David Pastrnak got the Bruins right back in the game.

The Bruins winger tied things up at 1-1 in the second period of Game 5 between Boston and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

The B’s found themselves on the power play with 9:21 left in the second when Charlie McAvoy drew a tripping call.

And Pastrnak cashed in during a must-score moment.

Pastrnak bombed the puck to the net on a cross-ice pass from David Krejci to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.