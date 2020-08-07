Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the last six months, PGA Tour golfer Bryson DeChambeau has made headlines for putting on about 20 pounds of muscle mass to increase his distance off the tee.

The added strength, however, seemed to be a bit too much for one of DeChambeau’s clubs.

While teeing off Thursday on the seventh hole of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, DeChambeau followed up a birdie hole with something a little more impressive.

Just not in a good way.

While picking up his tee after his drive, DeChambeau leaned onto his driver while bending down, shattering the shaft and snapping the driver head right off.

“That was weird. Swinging too hard,” Bryson said with a laugh in disbelief after the mishap, via Golf.com. “It was bound to break, I’ve been using it for a long time.”

Because breaking the club was accidental and not out of frustration, he was able to replace it and continue his opening round.

DeChambeau finished his day tied for second at 4-under-par.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images