Cam Newton’s first padded practiced with the Patriots is in the books.

The veteran quarterback donned pads Monday for New England’s first real training camp practice. NBC Sports Boston later shared footage of Newton (wearing red) taking the field, along with some shots of the 2015 NFL MVP stretching and throwing passes.

Take a look:

Cam Newton at #Patriots training camp today 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3TyrWL9pAJ — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) August 17, 2020

It’s going to take a while to get used to that.

Newton apparently was solid in limited action. He reps at quarterback with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images