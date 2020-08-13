Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Playoff Carey Price has entered the chat.

The Philadelphia Flyers looked destined to go up 2-0 on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But Price denied Scott Laughton with an incredible desperation save. The puck, some how some way, got got Price’s stick blade to keep the game at 1-0 in the second.

Check it out:

Goodness gracious.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images