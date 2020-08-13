Playoff Carey Price has entered the chat.
The Philadelphia Flyers looked destined to go up 2-0 on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
But Price denied Scott Laughton with an incredible desperation save. The puck, some how some way, got got Price’s stick blade to keep the game at 1-0 in the second.
Check it out:
GOOD STICK CAREY 🤯
— Canadiens Montréal August 13, 2020
* looks up larceny in the dictionary *
Cc: Carey Price
🇺🇸: https://t.co/sNqP8VxNC8 @NHLonNBCSports
🇨🇦: https://t.co/EPolrnghBd @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/F4uRC6BDKV
— NHL August 13, 2020
Goodness gracious.
