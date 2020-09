The Bruins were staring down elimination Monday, but David Krejci saved the day.

The Tampa Bay Lightning owned a 2-1 lead over Boston entering the final three minutes of their Game 5 matchup when Zdeno Chara dished a sweet pass to Krejci, who potted the game-tying goal with 2:33 left in the final frame.

Check it out:

Got to love Playoff Krejci.