Playoff David Krejci is here.

The Bruins winger scored a goal in Boston’s double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 and got the scoring started for the B’s in Game 2.

Boston was on the power play and Krejci found himself on the top unit with David Pastrnak unfit to play. Brock McGinn lost his stick and Krejci fired one from the high point through traffic to beat Petr Mrazek to put the Bruins up 1-0 with 4:19 to go in the first period.

Check it out:

POWER PLAY KRECH PUTS US AHEAD EEEEEEARLY😤 pic.twitter.com/JCWe5Y0k3f — NESN (@NESN) August 14, 2020

The goal marked the second of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Krejci.

